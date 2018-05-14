Rocky Mountain Dealerships (RME) PT Lowered to C$16.00

Rocky Mountain Dealerships (TSE:RME) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a report published on Thursday. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Rocky Mountain Dealerships’ Q2 2018 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Rocky Mountain Dealerships from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th.

Shares of Rocky Mountain Dealerships opened at C$11.46 on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Rocky Mountain Dealerships has a 52 week low of C$9.58 and a 52 week high of C$14.34.

Rocky Mountain Dealerships (TSE:RME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C($0.15). The business had revenue of C$219.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$226.50 million. Rocky Mountain Dealerships had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 3.80%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%.

Rocky Mountain Dealerships Company Profile

Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells, leases, and provides support services for new and used agriculture and industrial equipment primarily in Canada and the United States. The company primarily provides utility tractors, harvesters, sprayers, articulated 4WD tractors, skid steer loaders, excavators, wheel loaders, and equipment for maintaining barns and feedlots.

