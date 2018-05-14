Rocket Fuel (FUEL) Receives Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.08

News coverage about Rocket Fuel (NASDAQ:FUEL) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Rocket Fuel earned a news sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the technology company an impact score of 44.9381219200628 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Rocket Fuel stock remained flat at $$2.60 during trading on Monday. 409,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 871,478. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Rocket Fuel has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $5.90.

Rocket Fuel Inc is a technology company, which offers a Programmatic Marketing Platform that is designed for helping marketers and their agencies to connect with consumers through digital media. The Company’s service offerings are organized around platforms, including Data Management Platform (DMP) and Demand Side Platform (DSP), which are used by customers themselves or integrating with other customer relationship management or marketing platforms, and together in various permutations as its Programmatic Marketing Platform.

