Robert L. Lumpkins Buys 4,655 Shares of The Mosaic Company (MOS) Stock

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Director Robert L. Lumpkins bought 4,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.14 per share, with a total value of $126,336.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,797.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of The Mosaic traded up $0.61, hitting $27.17, during midday trading on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 3,301,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,806,524. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.25. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $26.73 and a 52-week high of $27.38.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. The Mosaic had a positive return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. equities analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 7th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MOS. Zacks Investment Research raised The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Stephens began coverage on The Mosaic in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on The Mosaic from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Scotiabank increased their target price on The Mosaic from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on The Mosaic from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.98.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Mosaic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 296.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Mosaic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Mosaic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

