Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (RBA) Earns “Hold” Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research reiterated their hold rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) in a report released on Sunday.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on RBA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Jefferies Group restated a hold rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.90.

NYSE RBA opened at $33.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 1 year low of $24.08 and a 1 year high of $35.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.70.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $169.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 30th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.95%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.8% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 45,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 17,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 71,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.1% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 175,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 182,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets.

