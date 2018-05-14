Ring Energy (REI) Receives News Sentiment Rating of 0.08

Headlines about Ring Energy (NASDAQ:REI) have been trending somewhat positive on Monday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Ring Energy earned a daily sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the company an impact score of 48.9317307934257 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ring Energy in a report on Monday, February 5th.

Get Ring Energy alerts:

Ring Energy traded down $0.79, reaching $15.68, during trading hours on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. 693,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 736,253. Ring Energy has a 12 month low of $15.40 and a 12 month high of $16.60.

Ring Energy (NASDAQ:REI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $23.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.32 million.

Ring Energy Company Profile

Ring Energy, Inc acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas and Kansas, the United States. As of December 31, 2016, its proved reserves consisted of approximately 27.7 million barrel of oil equivalent. The company also owns interests in 32,663 net developed and undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties, and 20,490 net developed and undeveloped acres in Reeves and Culberson counties, Texas; and 14,549 net developed and undeveloped acres in Kansas.

Receive News & Ratings for Ring Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ring Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.