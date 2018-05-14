Ride My Car (RIDE) Price Hits $0.0003 on Exchanges

Ride My Car (CURRENCY:RIDE) traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. Ride My Car has a total market capitalization of $35,190.00 and approximately $137.00 worth of Ride My Car was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ride My Car has traded 25.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ride My Car coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ride My Car alerts:

DeviantCoin (DEV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00058806 BTC.

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) traded up 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DROXNE (DRXNE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000102 BTC.

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

PureVidz (VIDZ) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MACRON (MCRN) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Steps (STEPS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000023 BTC.

LetItRide (LIR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Avoncoin (ACN) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Ride My Car

Ride My Car (RIDE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2016. Ride My Car’s total supply is 101,276,976 coins. Ride My Car’s official Twitter account is @ridemycar_team . The official website for Ride My Car is www.ridemycar.net

Ride My Car Coin Trading

Ride My Car can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ride My Car directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ride My Car should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ride My Car using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ride My Car Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ride My Car and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.