Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Has $3.06 Million Position in Air Products & Chemicals (APD)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. boosted its position in Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares during the period. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $3,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Air Products & Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Air Products & Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Air Products & Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Air Products & Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Air Products & Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. 87.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $181.00 target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase raised shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.41.

NYSE APD opened at $166.29 on Monday. Air Products & Chemicals has a 12 month low of $140.78 and a 12 month high of $175.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market cap of $36.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.22.

About Air Products & Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, electronics and performance materials, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including metals, glass, chemical processing, electronics, energy production and refining, food processing, metallurgical, medical, and general manufacturing.

