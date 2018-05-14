Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Has $16.02 Million Stake in State Street Co. (STT)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. lowered its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 1.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 160,582 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,710 shares during the period. State Street comprises approximately 3.2% of Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in State Street were worth $16,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in State Street during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in State Street by 835.8% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Delpha Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in State Street during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in State Street during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in State Street during the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

NYSE:STT opened at $102.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $37.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.32. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $79.28 and a 12 month high of $114.27.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. State Street had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 14.23%. State Street’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 2nd were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.19%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on STT shares. ValuEngine upgraded State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on State Street from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on State Street from $114.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on State Street from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.27.

In related news, CEO Joseph L. Hooley sold 33,568 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $3,445,755.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew P. Kuritzkes sold 10,248 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.17, for a total transaction of $1,108,526.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,531 shares of company stock worth $5,146,169 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.