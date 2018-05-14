RiceBran Technologies (RIBT) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Finds

News stories about RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. RiceBran Technologies earned a coverage optimism score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the company an impact score of 47.08880642063 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

RiceBran Technologies traded up $0.03, hitting $1.59, during trading hours on Monday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,188. RiceBran Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $1.58.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.55 million during the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative return on equity of 75.20% and a negative net margin of 31.24%.

In other news, major shareholder Grain Co Continental purchased 1,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,650,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,404,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,107,098. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,141,553 shares of company stock valued at $1,711,159. Corporate insiders own 11.56% of the company’s stock.

RiceBran Technologies Company Profile

RiceBran Technologies processes and markets healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products derived from raw rice bran. The company manufactures and distributes stabilized rice bran (SRB) in various granulations with other products and derivatives. It offers RiBalance, a rice bran nutritional package derived from further processing of SRB; RiSolubles, a nutritious carbohydrate and lipid rich fraction of RiBalance; RiFiber, a protein and fiber rich derivative of RiBalance; and protein and protein/fiber blends under the ProRyza brand.

