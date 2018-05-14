Rexahn Pharmaceuticals (RNN) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:RNN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “REXAHN PHARMACTICALS is a biopharmaceutical company leveraging its proprietary technology platform to discover, develop and commercialize innovative treatments for cancer, central nervous system disorders, sexual dysfunction and other unmet medical needs. Rexahn’s compounds are designed to uniquely treat various disease states while significantly minimizing side effects in order to allow patients to regain quality of life through therapy. “

Separately, HC Wainwright set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN RNN opened at $2.14 on Thursday. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $4.74.

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:RNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rexahn Pharmaceuticals stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Rexahn Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:RNN) by 61.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 77,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,354 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.24% of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes treatments for cancer. The company's clinical stage drug candidates include RX-3117, which is in Phase II a clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory pancreatic cancer and advanced bladder cancer; and Supinoxin that is in Phase II a clinical study to treat patients with metastatic triple negative breast cancer.

