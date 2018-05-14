RevolutionVR Trading 15% Lower Over Last Week (RVR)

RevolutionVR (CURRENCY:RVR) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. One RevolutionVR coin can now be bought for $0.0764 or 0.00000872 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, CoinExchange and Upbit. During the last week, RevolutionVR has traded 15% lower against the US dollar. RevolutionVR has a total market capitalization of $16.03 million and $411,722.00 worth of RevolutionVR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.44 or 0.01649200 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00007793 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00012554 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004669 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003586 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00014627 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00016584 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00038319 BTC.

RevolutionVR Profile

RVR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 26th, 2015. RevolutionVR’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins. RevolutionVR’s official message board is revolutionvr.live/blog . RevolutionVR’s official website is revolutionvr.live . RevolutionVR’s official Twitter account is @Voxelus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for RevolutionVR is /r/Voxelus_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Core – Upgraded to the latest version with added extra security and two minutes verifications. Pre Mined Currency 210 – Million token are pre-mined, transactions utilize 0.1 voxel mining fee. Multiplatform Wallets – The tokens and wallets are operational today. PC Windows, Mac and Linux are supported. Verified By Experts – The Voxel passed industry experts verifications in terms of security and functionality before it was sent to the exchanges. Supported By Major Exchanges – The Voxel is techonologycally approved by major exchanges that will start trading the coin in Q2 2016. Free Online Wallet – Created and provided by Uphold. The Voxel online wallet is fully operational and it's the safest and easiest way to hold voxels. “

Buying and Selling RevolutionVR

RevolutionVR can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RevolutionVR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RevolutionVR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RevolutionVR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

