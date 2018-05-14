Reviewing Vail Resorts (MTN) & 500.Com (WBAI)

Vail Resorts (NYSE: MTN) and 500.Com (NYSE:WBAI) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Vail Resorts has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 500.Com has a beta of -0.03, meaning that its share price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Vail Resorts and 500.Com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vail Resorts 16.91% 13.17% 5.72% 500.Com -209.71% -21.13% -18.77%

Dividends

Vail Resorts pays an annual dividend of $5.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. 500.Com does not pay a dividend. Vail Resorts pays out 112.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Vail Resorts has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Vail Resorts and 500.Com, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vail Resorts 0 1 8 0 2.89 500.Com 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vail Resorts presently has a consensus target price of $249.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.11%. Given Vail Resorts’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Vail Resorts is more favorable than 500.Com.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vail Resorts and 500.Com’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vail Resorts $1.91 billion 5.07 $210.55 million $5.22 45.82 500.Com $19.83 million 37.13 -$48.73 million N/A N/A

Vail Resorts has higher revenue and earnings than 500.Com.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.9% of Vail Resorts shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.6% of 500.Com shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Vail Resorts shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Vail Resorts beats 500.Com on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail, Beaver Creek, Breckenridge, and Keystone resorts in Colorado; Park City Mountain resort in Utah; Heavenly, Northstar, and Kirkwood in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Northern Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as three urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan. Its resorts offer various winter and summer recreational activities, including skiing, snowboarding, snowshoeing, snowtubing, sightseeing, mountain biking, guided hiking, zip lines, challenge ropes courses, alpine slides and mountain coasters, children's activities, and other recreational activities; and ski and snowboard lessons, equipment rental and retail merchandise services, dining venues, private club operations, and other winter and summer recreational activities. This segment also leases its owned and leased commercial space to third party operators; and provides real estate brokerage services. The Lodging segment owns and/or manages various luxury hotels and condominiums under the RockResorts brand, and other lodging properties; various condominiums located in proximity to the company's mountain resorts; destination resorts; and golf courses, as well as offers resort ground transportation services. This segment operates approximately 4,700 owned and managed hotel and condominium units. The Real Estate segment owns, develops, and sells real estate properties in and around the company's resort communities. Vail Resorts, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

About 500.Com

500.com Limited provides online sports lottery services in the People's Republic of China. It operates as an aggregator and processor of lottery purchase orders from its registered user accounts. The company offers a suite of online lottery services, information, user tools, and virtual community venues. Its lottery sales services comprise individual lottery purchase, lottery pool purchase, automatic tag-along purchase, recurring purchase, and locked-in lottery number purchase services. The company provides its services through its mobile applications to mobile users, as well as through its online platform. The company was formerly known as 500wan.com Limited and changed its name to 500.com Limited in October 2013. 500.com Limited was founded in 2001 and is based in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

