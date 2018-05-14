Reviewing TerraForm Power (TERP) & Enel Generación Chile (EOCC)

TerraForm Power (NASDAQ: TERP) and Enel Generación Chile (NYSE:EOCC) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get TerraForm Power alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings for TerraForm Power and Enel Generación Chile, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TerraForm Power 2 0 3 0 2.20 Enel Generación Chile 2 0 0 0 1.00

TerraForm Power currently has a consensus target price of $13.80, indicating a potential upside of 23.10%. Enel Generación Chile has a consensus target price of $24.20, indicating a potential upside of 8.04%. Given TerraForm Power’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TerraForm Power is more favorable than Enel Generación Chile.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TerraForm Power and Enel Generación Chile’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TerraForm Power $610.47 million 2.72 -$164.18 million ($1.21) -9.26 Enel Generación Chile $2.45 billion 2.50 N/A N/A N/A

Enel Generación Chile has higher revenue and earnings than TerraForm Power.

Dividends

TerraForm Power pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. Enel Generación Chile pays an annual dividend of $2.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.2%. TerraForm Power pays out -62.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

41.7% of TerraForm Power shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.4% of Enel Generación Chile shares are held by institutional investors. 34.6% of TerraForm Power shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

TerraForm Power has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enel Generación Chile has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TerraForm Power and Enel Generación Chile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TerraForm Power -8.33% -0.11% -0.04% Enel Generación Chile 21.20% 18.54% 10.43%

Summary

TerraForm Power beats Enel Generación Chile on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

TerraForm Power Company Profile

TerraForm Power, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates clean power generation assets. As of December 31, 2017, its portfolio consisted of solar and wind projects located in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Chile with a combined nameplate capacity of 2,606.4 megawatts. The company was formerly known as SunEdison Yieldco, Inc. and changed its name to TerraForm Power, Inc. in May 2014. TerraForm Power, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

Enel Generación Chile Company Profile

Enel Generación Chile S.A., an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transportation, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company generates electricity through hydro, thermal, and wind power sources. As of December 31, 2016, it had 6,351 megawatts of installed capacity with 28 generation facilities and a total of 111 generation units. The company supplies its electricity to regulated electricity distribution companies; unregulated industrial firms primarily in the mining, pulp, and steel sectors; and the pool market. It is also involved in exploitation, production, transportation, and distribution of natural gas; and investment, construction, and maintenance of public or private wharves and ports; production, transportation, and distribution of fuel; and provision project engineering consulting services. The company was formerly known as Empresa Nacional de Electricidad S.A. and changed its name to Enel Generación Chile S.A. in November 2016. The company was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile. Enel Generación Chile S.A. is a subsidiary of Enel Chile S.A.

Receive News & Ratings for TerraForm Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TerraForm Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.