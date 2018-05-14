Reviewing Syneos Health (SYNH) and Luna Innovations (LUNA)

Syneos Health (NASDAQ: SYNH) and Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Syneos Health and Luna Innovations’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Syneos Health -5.50% 9.59% 3.86% Luna Innovations 31.84% 2.87% 2.07%

Syneos Health has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Luna Innovations has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.7% of Luna Innovations shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Syneos Health shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.6% of Luna Innovations shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Syneos Health and Luna Innovations, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Syneos Health 0 3 8 0 2.73 Luna Innovations 0 0 1 0 3.00

Syneos Health currently has a consensus price target of $50.78, indicating a potential upside of 23.10%. Luna Innovations has a consensus price target of $3.25, indicating a potential upside of 9.80%. Given Syneos Health’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Syneos Health is more favorable than Luna Innovations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Syneos Health and Luna Innovations’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Syneos Health $2.67 billion 1.60 -$138.46 million $1.94 21.26 Luna Innovations $46.23 million 1.79 $14.61 million N/A N/A

Luna Innovations has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Syneos Health.

Summary

Luna Innovations beats Syneos Health on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc. operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercialization services, including outsourced field selling solutions, medication adherence, communications, and consulting services. Its customers include small, mid-sized, and large companies in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. The company was formerly known as INC Research Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Syneos Health, Inc. in January 2018. Syneos Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Luna Innovations Company Profile

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic sensing, and test and measurement products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products and Licensing, and Technology Development. The Products and Licensing segment offers fiber optic sensing products, as well as test and measurement products to monitor the integrity of fiber optic network components and sub-assemblies, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and distributed sensing systems comprising optical distributed sensor interrogator sensing solution with multiple sensors whose inputs are integrated through a fiber optic network and software. This segment also offers optoelectronic solutions for various applications, such as metrology, missile guidance, flame monitoring, temperature sensing, particle detection, color sensing, infrared detection, and other applications; and terahertz sensing systems, which are used to measure and verify physical properties online and in real-time. In addition, this segment conducts applied research in the fiber optic sensing area for corporate and government customers. The Technology Development segment provides applied research for customers principally in the areas of sensing and instrumentation, advanced materials, and health sciences. The company sells its products to telecommunications companies, defense agencies, government system integrators, researchers, original equipment manufacturers, distributors, testing labs, and strategic partners directly, as well as through manufacturer representative organizations, partner and distribution channels, technical sales engineers, value added resellers, and independent sales representatives. Luna Innovations Incorporated was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Roanoke, Virginia.

