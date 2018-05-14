Reviewing Plantronics (PLT) & One Horizon Group (OHGI)

Plantronics (NYSE: PLT) and One Horizon Group (NASDAQ:OHGI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.9% of Plantronics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of One Horizon Group shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Plantronics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.0% of One Horizon Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Plantronics has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, One Horizon Group has a beta of 2.87, suggesting that its stock price is 187% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Plantronics pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. One Horizon Group does not pay a dividend. Plantronics pays out 22.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Plantronics and One Horizon Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plantronics -0.10% 24.88% 8.78% One Horizon Group -399.31% -111.52% -50.04%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Plantronics and One Horizon Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Plantronics 0 1 3 0 2.75 One Horizon Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Plantronics presently has a consensus target price of $60.00, suggesting a potential downside of 10.17%. Given Plantronics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Plantronics is more favorable than One Horizon Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Plantronics and One Horizon Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Plantronics $856.90 million 2.58 -$860,000.00 $2.71 24.65 One Horizon Group $710,000.00 34.51 -$7.43 million N/A N/A

Plantronics has higher revenue and earnings than One Horizon Group.

Summary

Plantronics beats One Horizon Group on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Plantronics

Plantronics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets lightweight communications headsets, telephone headset systems, other communication endpoints, and accessories for the business and consumer markets under the Plantronics brand worldwide. The company also manufactures and markets specialty telephone products under the Clarity brand. Its primary products include corded and cordless communication headsets; audio processors; telephone systems; Bluetooth and corded products; personal computer and gaming headsets; and specialty products for hearing impaired individuals. The company designs its products for various markets and applications, such as offices and homes, contact centers, mobile phones and smartphones, tablets, computer and gaming, residential, and other specialty applications. Plantronics, Inc. sells its products through a network of distributors, retailers, wireless carriers, original equipment manufacturers, and telephony and other service providers. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

About One Horizon Group

One Horizon Group, Inc. develops and licenses software for mobile voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) in China, Rest of Asia, Europe, Russia, and the Americas. The company develops Horizon Platform, a tool that can be used by mobile operators to compete against the over the top provider's applications that are running on their networks; and Horizon Call, a mobile application, which enables bandwidth-efficient VoIP calls over a smartphone using a 2G/EDGE, 3G, 4G/LTE, Wi-Fi, or satellite connection. It offers retail smartphone VoIP, messaging, and advertising service under the Aishuo brand name; and software maintenance services. The company sells its software, branding, hosting, and operator services to telecommunications operators, enterprises, operators in fixed line telephony, cable TV operators, and to the satellite communications sector. One Horizon Group, Inc. is based in London, the United Kingdom.

