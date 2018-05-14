Reviewing Petroleum Geo-Services (PGSVY) and Glencore (GLNCY)

Petroleum Geo-Services (OTCMKTS: PGSVY) and Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Petroleum Geo-Services and Glencore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Petroleum Geo-Services -51.61% -40.48% -16.26% Glencore N/A N/A N/A

Glencore pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Petroleum Geo-Services does not pay a dividend. Glencore pays out 43.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Glencore shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Petroleum Geo-Services has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Glencore has a beta of 2.14, meaning that its share price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Petroleum Geo-Services and Glencore’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Petroleum Geo-Services $838.80 million 1.89 -$523.40 million N/A N/A Glencore $205.48 billion 0.37 $5.78 billion $0.78 13.36

Glencore has higher revenue and earnings than Petroleum Geo-Services.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Petroleum Geo-Services and Glencore, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Petroleum Geo-Services 0 0 1 0 3.00 Glencore 1 2 4 0 2.43

Summary

Glencore beats Petroleum Geo-Services on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Petroleum Geo-Services Company Profile

Petroleum Geo-Services ASA, a marine geophysical company, provides a range of seismic and reservoir services worldwide. It operates in four business areas: Marine Contract, MultiClient, Operations, and Imaging & Engineering. The company is involved in the acquisition, imaging, interpretation, and field evaluation of seismic data to oil and gas companies. It also offers electromagnetic services; and data library that comprises individual 3D surveys. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

Glencore Company Profile

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore. The Energy Products segment activities include coal mining and oil production operations covering crude oil, oil products, steam coal, and metallurgical coal; and investments in ports, vessels, and storage facilities. The Agricultural Products segment engages in the storage, handling, processing, and port facilities of wheat, corn, canola, barley, rice, oil seeds, meals, edible oils, biofuels, cotton, and sugar. Glencore plc markets and delivers physical commodities sourced from third party producers and its production to industrial consumers in the automotive, steel, power generation, oil, and food processing industries. The company was formerly known as Glencore Xstrata plc and changed its name to Glencore plc in May 2014. Glencore plc was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland.

