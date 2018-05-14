Research Frontiers (REFR) Announces Earnings Results

Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) released its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Research Frontiers had a negative net margin of 160.08% and a negative return on equity of 73.60%.

Research Frontiers traded up $0.01, reaching $0.86, during midday trading on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,237. Research Frontiers has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $1.50. The stock has a market cap of $20.44 million, a PE ratio of -8.50 and a beta of -0.05.

A number of analysts have weighed in on REFR shares. Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Research Frontiers in a research note on Friday, March 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Research Frontiers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd.

Research Frontiers Incorporated develops and markets technology and devices to control the flow of light in the United States. The company develops and licenses suspended particle device (SPD-Smart) light-control technology to companies that manufacture and market the SPD-Smart chemical emulsion, light-control film made from the chemical emulsion, the light-control panels made by laminating the film, lamination services, and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, as well as the end-products, such as windows, skylights, and sunroofs.

