Research Analysts Set Expectations for Tt Electronics’ FY2018 Earnings (TTGPF)

Tt Electronics (OTCMKTS:TTGPF) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Group raised their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of Tt Electronics in a report issued on Wednesday, May 9th. Jefferies Group analyst A. Douglas now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.17. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Tt Electronics’ FY2019 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tt Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th.

Tt Electronics opened at $3.07 on Monday, according to Marketbeat.com . Tt Electronics has a 12-month low of $2.32 and a 12-month high of $3.12.

