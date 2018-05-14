REGENXBIO (RGNX) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James set a $45.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Monday, February 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. REGENXBIO currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.25.

Get REGENXBIO alerts:

Shares of REGENXBIO opened at $49.30 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. REGENXBIO has a fifty-two week low of $16.30 and a fifty-two week high of $49.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.52, a P/E/G ratio of 71.28 and a beta of -1.23.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $2.04. The firm had revenue of $132.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.00 million. REGENXBIO had a net margin of 37.28% and a return on equity of 23.27%. equities research analysts predict that REGENXBIO will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kenneth T. Mills sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total transaction of $395,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 219,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,671,873.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Curran Simpson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,849,100 over the last ninety days. 16.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WS Management Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO during the 1st quarter worth about $5,970,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 97,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 16,846 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 352.3% during the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 77,893 shares in the last quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO during the 1st quarter worth about $478,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 135,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 6,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.42% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.