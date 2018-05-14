Refereum Price Hits $0.0138 on Major Exchanges (RFR)

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. One Refereum token can now be bought for approximately $0.0138 or 0.00000159 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, Cobinhood, IDEX and OKEx. Refereum has a total market capitalization of $32.43 million and $681,297.00 worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Refereum has traded 22.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Refereum alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00008490 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004234 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00022329 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000839 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.47 or 0.00765211 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00058222 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011519 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00147936 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00090402 BTC.

Refereum Token Profile

Refereum’s launch date was September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,353,863,477 tokens. Refereum’s official message board is medium.com/@refereum . Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here . Refereum’s official website is refereum.com . The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum

Refereum Token Trading

Refereum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, IDEX, Cobinhood, DDEX and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refereum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Refereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Refereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Refereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.