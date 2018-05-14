Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for The Cheesecake Factory (CAKE)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ: CAKE) in the last few weeks:

4/26/2018 – The Cheesecake Factory had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $55.00 to $52.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/26/2018 – The Cheesecake Factory had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $48.00 to $52.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/26/2018 – The Cheesecake Factory had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays from $48.00 to $52.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/26/2018 – The Cheesecake Factory had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $51.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/20/2018 – The Cheesecake Factory had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock.

4/10/2018 – The Cheesecake Factory was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/28/2018 – The Cheesecake Factory was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

The Cheesecake Factory stock traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.34. The stock had a trading volume of 36,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.27. The Cheesecake Factory has a 12-month low of $52.23 and a 12-month high of $53.29.

Get The Cheesecake Factory alerts:

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $590.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.76 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 6.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.62%.

In related news, insider Cheryl Slomann sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $274,285.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David Overton sold 93,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total transaction of $4,845,069.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,052,986 over the last 90 days. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perennial Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 123.1% during the fourth quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 328.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Darrell & King LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter worth about $256,000. Institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants in the United States. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of February 28, 2018, it operated 214 company-owned restaurants, including 199 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory brand; 13 restaurants under the Grand Lux Cafe brand; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen brand, as well as 20 The Cheesecake Factory branded restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

Receive News & Ratings for The Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.