Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Monotype Imaging (TYPE)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Monotype Imaging (NASDAQ: TYPE) in the last few weeks:

5/12/2018 – Monotype Imaging was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/4/2018 – Monotype Imaging was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Monotype is a leader in empowering expression and engagement through a combination of type, technology and expertise. Headquartered in Woburn, Mass., Monotype provides customers worldwide with typeface solutions for a broad range of creative applications and consumer devices. The company’s libraries and e-commerce sites are home to many of the most widely used typefaces – including the Helvetica, Frutiger and Univers families – as well as the next generation of type designs. Monotype provides the design assets, technology and expertise that help you create beautiful, authentic and impactful brands that customers will engage with and value, wherever they experience your brand, now and in the future. Their fonts and technologies are designed to enable creative expression and give brands a distinct global voice. They are behind the text you read in newspapers and books, in the apps on your phone, in the websites you browse, on the dashboard you scan, on the goods you buy, and in the games you play. “

5/3/2018 – Monotype Imaging was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/27/2018 – Monotype Imaging was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

4/25/2018 – Monotype Imaging was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Monotype is a leader in empowering expression and engagement through a combination of type, technology and expertise. Headquartered in Woburn, Mass., Monotype provides customers worldwide with typeface solutions for a broad range of creative applications and consumer devices. The company’s libraries and e-commerce sites are home to many of the most widely used typefaces – including the Helvetica, Frutiger and Univers families – as well as the next generation of type designs. Monotype provides the design assets, technology and expertise that help you create beautiful, authentic and impactful brands that customers will engage with and value, wherever they experience your brand, now and in the future. Their fonts and technologies are designed to enable creative expression and give brands a distinct global voice. They are behind the text you read in newspapers and books, in the apps on your phone, in the websites you browse, on the dashboard you scan, on the goods you buy, and in the games you play. “

Shares of Monotype Imaging stock traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $21.40. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,546. The stock has a market cap of $896.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. Monotype Imaging has a 1 year low of $21.40 and a 1 year high of $21.40.

Get Monotype Imaging alerts:

Monotype Imaging (NASDAQ:TYPE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.17. Monotype Imaging had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $56.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Monotype Imaging will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.116 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 29th. Monotype Imaging’s payout ratio is currently 86.79%.

In related news, EVP Steven R. Martin sold 21,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $486,476.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,582,538.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven R. Martin sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $664,970.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 145,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,325,675.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,980 shares of company stock valued at $1,222,155. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in Monotype Imaging by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 74,270 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Monotype Imaging by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 13,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new stake in Monotype Imaging during the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Monotype Imaging by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Monotype Imaging by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,295 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 5,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc develops, markets, and licenses technologies and fonts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, and rest of Asia. The company offers font products, including its own fonts from the Monotype Libraries, as well as fonts from third parties through its e-commerce Websites, including myfonts.com, fonts.com, fontshop.com, and linotype.com.

Receive News & Ratings for Monotype Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monotype Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.