Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Has $7.38 Million Holdings in Occidental Petroleum (OXY)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. raised its position in Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) by 443.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,590 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,675 shares during the quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $7,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 19,262,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,418,851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366,402 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,863,294 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,021,169,000 after acquiring an additional 345,382 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,764,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,013,921,000 after acquiring an additional 41,765 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 0.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,467,029 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $614,977,000 after acquiring an additional 36,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,755,139 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $569,998,000 after acquiring an additional 200,350 shares in the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum opened at $84.97 on Monday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Occidental Petroleum has a twelve month low of $57.84 and a twelve month high of $85.79. The company has a market cap of $65.07 billion, a PE ratio of 51.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.60.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.21. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 6.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 8th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 346.07%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OXY shares. Citigroup raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Piper Jaffray raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.38.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

