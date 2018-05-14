Raymond James (RJF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $98.71.

A number of analysts have commented on RJF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Buckingham Research increased their price target on shares of Raymond James from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

RJF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $93.79. 402,181 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 879,883. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $93.39 and a 52-week high of $94.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.62.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63. Raymond James had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 2nd were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 29th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.12%.

In related news, insider Paul D. Allison sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $637,890.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,043,374.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer C. Ackart sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $455,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $639,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,603 shares of company stock valued at $3,065,786 over the last three months. 10.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Raymond James during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,675,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Raymond James by 50.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 203,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,238,000 after acquiring an additional 68,076 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Raymond James by 15.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 590,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,769,000 after acquiring an additional 79,197 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Raymond James by 31.0% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 12,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in Raymond James by 336.8% during the first quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 5,840 shares in the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

