Randgold Resources’ (RRS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Numis Securities reissued an add rating and issued a GBX 8,000 ($108.52) target price (down previously from GBX 9,000 ($122.08)) on shares of Randgold Resources in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Randgold Resources from GBX 7,500 ($101.74) to GBX 7,000 ($94.95) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. HSBC raised Randgold Resources to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 7,800 ($105.81) to GBX 7,700 ($104.45) in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 7,160 ($97.12) target price on shares of Randgold Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 7,000 ($94.95) target price on shares of Randgold Resources in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 7,467.50 ($101.30).

Randgold Resources opened at GBX 5,860 ($79.49) on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Randgold Resources has a 12 month low of GBX 5,760 ($78.13) and a 12 month high of GBX 8,255 ($111.98).

Randgold Resources Limited is engaged in gold mining, exploration and related activities. The Company’s activities are focused on West and Central Africa. The Company operates through the gold mining segment. The Company operates various mines, such as Morila, Loulo, Gounkoto, Tongon and Kibali. The Company is exploring in African countries, such as Mali, Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

