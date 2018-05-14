Rajesh C. Md Shrotriya Sells 30,000 Shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (SPPI) Stock

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Director Rajesh C. Md Shrotriya sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $526,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 200,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,521,442.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals traded up $0.93, hitting $18.34, on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. 1,349,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,392,896. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.49 and a beta of 1.99. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $17.55 and a fifty-two week high of $18.46.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $30.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.68 million. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 29.47% and a negative net margin of 64.39%. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPPI. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 111.0% during the fourth quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 7,088 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 3,728 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 111.0% during the fourth quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 9,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 5,126 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 25.8% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares during the period. 76.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPPI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. TheStreet cut Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.80.

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company markets six drug products, including FUSILEV for patients with metastatic colorectal cancer and rescue after high-dose methotrexate therapy in osteosarcoma, and to diminish toxicity and counteract the effects of impaired methotrexate elimination and of inadvertent overdosage of folic acid antagonists; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL); ZEVALIN injection for patients with B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; MARQIBO, a sphingomyelin/cholesterol liposome-encapsulated formulation for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ injection for PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients.

