RAIT Financial Trust (RAS) Trading Down 3.8%

RAIT Financial Trust (NYSE:RAS) was down 3.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.16 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 0 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,550,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RAS shares. B. Riley set a $1.00 price objective on RAIT Financial Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. ValuEngine lowered RAIT Financial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.59.

The company has a current ratio of 21.89, a quick ratio of 21.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.30.

In other news, major shareholder Charles L. Frischer purchased 3,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $36,048.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Charles L. Frischer purchased 3,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.45 per share, with a total value of $42,068.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 18,983 shares of company stock valued at $217,337 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RAIT Financial Trust stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in RAIT Financial Trust (NYSE:RAS) by 34.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 903,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 229,993 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.97% of RAIT Financial Trust worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

RAIT Financial Trust Company Profile

RAIT Financial Trust is an internally-managed real estate investment trust focused on providing debt financing options to owners of commercial real estate throughout the United States. For more information, please visit www.rait.com or call Investor Relations at 215.207.2100.

