Radisys (RSYS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $20.55 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Radisys (NASDAQ:RSYS) to announce sales of $20.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Radisys’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $20.00 million and the highest is $21.00 million. Radisys posted sales of $35.09 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Radisys will report full-year sales of $91.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $90.20 million to $94.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $99.00 million per share, with estimates ranging from $95.00 million to $103.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Radisys.

Radisys (NASDAQ:RSYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $26.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.43 million. Radisys had a negative net margin of 40.08% and a negative return on equity of 100.29%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Radisys in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Radisys from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Radisys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.13.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Radisys by 171.9% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 234,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 148,216 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Radisys by 247.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 186,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 132,500 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Radisys during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. grew its stake in Radisys by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 200,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Radisys by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 454,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 197,342 shares in the last quarter. 38.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RSYS stock remained flat at $$0.70 on Friday. 30 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 788,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.71, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Radisys has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $0.70.

Radisys Corporation provides telecom solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Software-Systems and Hardware Solutions. The company's products include MediaEngine products that provide media processing capabilities required for applications, such as voice over long-term evolution (VoLTE), voice over Wi-Fi, Web real-time communication, and multimedia conferencing, as well as media interworking; and MobilityEngine, Its MobilityEngine products portfolio provide solutions for 4G, LTE-Advance and emerging 5G standards for RAN use cases, including Centralized, Virtualized and multi access edge compute (MEC).

