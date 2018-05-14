Radiant Logistics (RLGT) Stake Increased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) by 66.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,376 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,613 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.28% of Radiant Logistics worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Radiant Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Radiant Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Radiant Logistics by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 15,180 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Radiant Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $547,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Radiant Logistics by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 140,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the period. 39.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Radiant Logistics alerts:

RLGT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Radiant Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Radiant Logistics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

NYSEAMERICAN RLGT opened at $3.79 on Monday. Radiant Logistics has a 1-year low of $3.46 and a 1-year high of $6.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Radiant Logistics had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 0.77%. The firm had revenue of $203.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.51 million. research analysts predict that Radiant Logistics will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Radiant Logistics declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 13th that permits the company to repurchase 5,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Radiant Logistics Profile

Radiant Logistics, Inc operates as a third-party logistics and multi-modal transportation services company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Radiant Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radiant Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.