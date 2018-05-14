R. Leslie Hymers III Sells 950,000 Shares of Marijuana Co of America (MCOA) Stock

Marijuana Co of America (OTCMKTS:MCOA) CFO R. Leslie Hymers III sold 950,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.03, for a total value of $28,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

OTCMKTS:MCOA remained flat at $$0.03 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,849,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,752,664. Marijuana Co of America has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.07.

About Marijuana Co of America

Marijuana Company of America, Inc, a cannabis and hemp company, engages in the marketing, sale, and delivery of medical marijuana in the United States and internationally. The company offers hemp-based solutions for health and beauty, and a range of accessories and clothing derived from hemp under the HempSmart brand name.

Receive News & Ratings for Marijuana Co of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marijuana Co of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.