Qube (QUBE) One Day Trading Volume Hits $199,787.00

Qube (CURRENCY:QUBE) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. One Qube token can currently be bought for about $0.0376 or 0.00000431 BTC on popular exchanges including OTCBTC, Bit-Z and BigONE. Qube has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $199,787.00 worth of Qube was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Qube has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Qube alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00008491 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004252 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00022529 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000842 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.30 or 0.00771278 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00058480 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011477 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00148195 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00090215 BTC.

Qube Token Profile

Qube’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Qube is www.qube.vip

Buying and Selling Qube

Qube can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, BigONE and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qube should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qube using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qube Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qube and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.