Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Holdings in Microsoft Co. (MSFT)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,541 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 0.7% of Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,020 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 10,640 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 77,231 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,753,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Markel Corp grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Markel Corp now owns 312,000 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $23,241,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 252,701 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,824,000 after acquiring an additional 11,335 shares during the period. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 129,934 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the period. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MSFT. Vetr cut Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.20 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS set a $110.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Atlantic Securities set a $97.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Microsoft from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.77.

Microsoft opened at $97.70 on Monday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.40. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $67.14 and a 1-year high of $97.95. The company has a market capitalization of $752.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.04.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The software giant reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. Microsoft had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business had revenue of $26.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 17th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.76%.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total transaction of $279,900.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 178,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,633,337.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 3,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $325,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 171,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,928,854. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,000 shares of company stock worth $930,900 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software products, services, and devices worldwide. The company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, including Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, such as Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; Dynamics business solutions, such as financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and mid-size businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises; and LinkedIn online professional network.

