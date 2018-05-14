Qep Resources (QEP) Hits New 12-Month High and Low at $12.87

Qep Resources (NYSE:QEP) reached a new 52-week high and low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.87 and last traded at $12.80, with a volume of 69761 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.80.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on QEP shares. JPMorgan Chase cut their price target on shares of Qep Resources from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 5th. Mizuho set a $15.00 price target on shares of Qep Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Johnson Rice started coverage on shares of Qep Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qep Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Qep Resources in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Qep Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.48.

The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.51.

Qep Resources (NYSE:QEP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The pipeline company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $428.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.94 million. Qep Resources had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. analysts expect that Qep Resources will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qep Resources announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the pipeline company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Qep Resources news, Director David A. Trice purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Qep Resources by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,217,058 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $207,715,000 after buying an additional 438,896 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Qep Resources by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,566,601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $132,817,000 after buying an additional 2,761,073 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Qep Resources by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,177,149 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $97,395,000 after buying an additional 472,446 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Qep Resources by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,447,315 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,540,000 after buying an additional 579,675 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Qep Resources by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,015,553 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,522,000 after buying an additional 152,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Qep Resources Company Profile

QEP Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a natural gas and crude oil exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in western Texas, Williston Basin in North Dakota, Haynesville/Cotton Valley in northwestern Louisiana, Uinta Basin in eastern Utah, and other proven properties in Wyoming, Utah, and Colorado.

