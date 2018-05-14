Q4 2018 EPS Estimates for Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Raised by Jefferies Group

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Group boosted their Q4 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note issued on Thursday, May 10th. Jefferies Group analyst J. Janedis now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.26 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.23. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Nexstar Media Group’s Q1 2020 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.11). Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The business had revenue of $615.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

NXST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub cut Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. ValuEngine cut Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on Nexstar Media Group to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.50.

NXST opened at $65.10 on Monday. Nexstar Media Group has a 1-year low of $55.95 and a 1-year high of $82.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 11th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 10th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is currently 37.69%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 99.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. It focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in medium-sized markets. The company offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

