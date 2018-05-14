Q4 2018 EPS Estimates for Maximus Inc. (MMS) Lifted by KeyCorp

Maximus Inc. (NYSE:MMS) – Analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q4 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Maximus in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 10th. KeyCorp analyst D. Hooker now expects that the health services provider will earn $0.83 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.82.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MMS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maximus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. First Analysis upgraded Maximus from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $73.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target (up previously from $66.00) on shares of Maximus in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Maximus from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

NYSE MMS opened at $61.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Maximus has a 1-year low of $58.58 and a 1-year high of $72.71.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The health services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $612.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.97 million. Maximus had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 14th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.94%.

In other news, Director Russell A. Beliveau sold 1,000 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.55, for a total value of $66,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David Francis sold 3,600 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $232,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 10,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,096.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,600 shares of company stock valued at $3,009,650. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 411.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maximus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maximus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maximus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Capital One National Association bought a new stake in shares of Maximus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, Singapore, and Saudi Arabia. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments, as well as related consulting services for state, provincial, and national government programs comprising Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, the Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, the Health Assessment Advisory Service, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

