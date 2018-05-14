Q4 2018 EPS Estimates for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Increased by Jefferies Group (AMPH)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) – Research analysts at Jefferies Group boosted their Q4 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 9th. Jefferies Group analyst D. Steinberg now anticipates that the company will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.30.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $58.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.75 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Piper Jaffray restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.33.

AMPH stock opened at $14.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $905.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.24, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $14.40 and a one year high of $20.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $197,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jason B. Shandell sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total transaction of $388,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 251,372 shares in the company, valued at $4,884,157.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard K. Prins sold 16,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $330,300.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $904,295.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,099 shares of company stock worth $1,131,215. Corporate insiders own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients.

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.