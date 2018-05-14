Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for Verona Pharma Raised by Wedbush (VRNA)

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) – Research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Verona Pharma in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 9th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.24) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.51). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Verona Pharma’s Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.56) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.92) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on VRNA. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Verona Pharma from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Verona Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Verona Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $25.00 price objective on Verona Pharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Verona Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

VRNA opened at $16.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $219.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.73. Verona Pharma has a 52 week low of $10.44 and a 52 week high of $25.55.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.19.

About Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics to treat respiratory diseases. The company's product candidate is RPL554, an inhaled dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which has completed Phase I and IIa clinical trials that acts as a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and cystic fibrosis.

