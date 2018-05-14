Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for Penn Virginia Increased by SunTrust Banks (PVAC)

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks upped their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Penn Virginia in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 9th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.12 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.87. SunTrust Banks has a “Average” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Penn Virginia’s Q4 2018 earnings at $2.61 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $7.87 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $11.02 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $12.17 EPS.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $77.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.60 million. Penn Virginia had a net margin of 20.56% and a return on equity of 20.39%.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Penn Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penn Virginia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Penn Virginia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

Shares of NASDAQ PVAC opened at $63.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $926.83 million, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.06. Penn Virginia has a 52-week low of $61.08 and a 52-week high of $63.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PVAC. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Penn Virginia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Penn Virginia by 59.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Penn Virginia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Penn Virginia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Penn Virginia by 53.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 5,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Penn Virginia Company Profile

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. The company also has operations in the Granite Wash in Oklahoma.

