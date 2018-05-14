Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for Lassonde Industries Inc Boosted by Analyst (LAS)

Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS) – Desjardins boosted their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for Lassonde Industries in a research note issued on Thursday, May 10th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now expects that the company will earn $3.56 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.46. Desjardins also issued estimates for Lassonde Industries’ Q4 2018 earnings at $4.44 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $13.06 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $15.05 EPS.

Get Lassonde Industries alerts:

Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 26th. The company reported C$3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.28 by C$0.58. The company had revenue of C$402.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$379.15 million. Lassonde Industries had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 5.71%.

TSE LAS opened at C$257.12 on Monday. Lassonde Industries has a twelve month low of C$209.50 and a twelve month high of C$269.18.

About Lassonde Industries

Lassonde Industries Inc is a Canada-based company, which develops, manufactures and markets a range of ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks. The Company is a producer of store brand shelf-stable fruit juices and drinks in the United States and a producer of cranberry sauces. The Company operates in two market segments: the retail segment and the food service segment.

Receive News & Ratings for Lassonde Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lassonde Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.