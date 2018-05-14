Q2 2018 EPS Estimates for Saul Centers, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (BFS)

Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson reduced their Q2 2018 earnings estimates for Saul Centers in a research report issued on Thursday, May 10th. DA Davidson analyst J. Lykins now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.81. DA Davidson currently has a “Hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Saul Centers’ Q3 2018 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $3.06 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $3.32 EPS.

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.39). Saul Centers had a return on equity of 22.47% and a net margin of 20.92%. The firm had revenue of $56.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.50 million.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BFS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Saul Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. B. Riley began coverage on Saul Centers in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Saul Centers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

Shares of Saul Centers opened at $49.46 on Monday, according to Marketbeat. Saul Centers has a 12-month low of $47.00 and a 12-month high of $65.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 13th. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.41%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BFS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Saul Centers by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 191,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Saul Centers by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Saul Centers by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its stake in Saul Centers by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 15,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Saul Centers in the fourth quarter valued at $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. Saul Centers currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio comprised of 58 properties which includes (a) 55 community and neighborhood shopping centers and mixed-use properties with approximately 9.2 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

