Q2 2018 EPS Estimates for Cytosorbents Co. Lowered by Analyst (CTSO)

Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) – Equities researchers at Zacks Investment Research cut their Q2 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Cytosorbents in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research analyst B. Marckx now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.10). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Cytosorbents’ Q3 2018 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 56.06% and a negative return on equity of 88.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 million.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright set a $14.00 target price on shares of Cytosorbents and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.25 target price on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cytosorbents from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Maxim Group set a $12.00 target price on shares of Cytosorbents and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Cowen set a $9.00 target price on shares of Cytosorbents and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSO opened at $8.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 6.16. Cytosorbents has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $8.35. The firm has a market cap of $240.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.16 and a beta of -0.08.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skylands Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 725,608 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after acquiring an additional 225,558 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cytosorbents by 297.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 163,977 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 122,760 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Cytosorbents in the fourth quarter worth $992,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Cytosorbents by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 100,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Cytosorbents by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments L.P. now owns 99,744 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 12,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kathleen P. Bloch sold 11,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $92,202.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 261,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,155,279.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen P. Bloch sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 268,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,150,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,400 shares of company stock worth $182,300. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology worldwide. The company's flagship product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; and prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors.

