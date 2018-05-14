Q2 2018 EPS Estimates for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (CNK) Cut by Wedbush

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) – Wedbush dropped their Q2 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cinemark in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 9th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.65. Wedbush has a “Buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cinemark’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CNK. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cinemark to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Piper Jaffray set a $47.00 price target on Cinemark and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cinemark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.05.

Shares of Cinemark stock opened at $37.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Cinemark has a 52-week low of $32.03 and a 52-week high of $44.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.98.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.11). Cinemark had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $780.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Cinemark during the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Cinemark by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Cinemark during the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cinemark during the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Cinemark during the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cinemark news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total transaction of $261,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,515,139.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. It operates theatres in the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 533 theatres and 5,959 screens.

