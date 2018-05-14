Q1 2019 EPS Estimates for L Brands (LB) Lowered by Analyst

L Brands (NYSE:LB) – Oppenheimer decreased their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of L Brands in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 10th. Oppenheimer analyst A. Andreeva now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.20. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for L Brands’ Q2 2019 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 101.69% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

LB has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on L Brands from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America set a $38.00 price target on L Brands and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on L Brands from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered L Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of L Brands in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.88.

L Brands opened at $32.33 on Monday, according to Marketbeat.com. L Brands has a 52 week low of $30.70 and a 52 week high of $63.10. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of L Brands by 182.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in L Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in L Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in L Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in L Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

In other L Brands news, CFO Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $672,520.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,640 shares in the company, valued at $2,082,438.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $1,403,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,640 shares in the company, valued at $2,961,789.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

L Brands declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $226.90 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

