Q1 2019 Earnings Forecast for Starbucks Issued By Piper Jaffray (SBUX)

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) – Stock analysts at Piper Jaffray boosted their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Starbucks in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 9th. Piper Jaffray analyst N. Regan now forecasts that the coffee company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.63. Piper Jaffray has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray also issued estimates for Starbucks’ Q2 2019 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.75 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.12 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.54 EPS.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. Starbucks had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 60.33%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.25.

Starbucks opened at $57.27 on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Starbucks has a 52-week low of $52.58 and a 52-week high of $64.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Starbucks declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, April 26th that allows the company to repurchase 0 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the coffee company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.25%.

In other Starbucks news, Director Craig Weatherup sold 59,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total transaction of $3,596,263.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,592,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink coffee and tea products, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

