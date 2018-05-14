Q1 2019 Earnings Estimate for Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) Issued By Wedbush

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) – Stock analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report issued on Thursday, May 10th. Wedbush analyst J. Redding forecasts that the apparel retailer will earn ($0.74) per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.29 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ANF. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Abercrombie & Fitch presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.94.

Abercrombie & Fitch opened at $25.80 on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.49. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52 week low of $8.81 and a 52 week high of $29.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.87.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.28. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Arthur C. Martinez sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total value of $474,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,193 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 207,519 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 51,816 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 2,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 45,790 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 3,506 shares during the last quarter. 99.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, intimates, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brand names.

