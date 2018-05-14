Pure Trading 42% Lower This Week (PURE)

Pure (CURRENCY:PURE) traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. Pure has a market capitalization of $12.51 million and approximately $857,553.00 worth of Pure was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pure has traded down 42% against the U.S. dollar. One Pure coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.12 or 0.00012937 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $435.53 or 0.05012000 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00034470 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001389 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00015682 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000043 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007463 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Monoeci (XMCC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011568 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002695 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Pure Profile

Pure (PURE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 30th, 2017. Pure’s total supply is 12,236,860 coins and its circulating supply is 11,127,581 coins. The Reddit community for Pure is /r/purealtcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pure’s official Twitter account is @purealtcoin . Pure’s official website is purealt.org

Buying and Selling Pure

Pure can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pure using one of the exchanges listed above.

