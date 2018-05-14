Provident Financial (FPLPY) & World Acceptance (WRLD) Financial Comparison

Provident Financial (OTCMKTS: FPLPY) and World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Provident Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.6% of World Acceptance shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.3% of World Acceptance shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Provident Financial and World Acceptance, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Provident Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A World Acceptance 3 0 0 0 1.00

World Acceptance has a consensus price target of $70.67, indicating a potential downside of 35.27%. Given World Acceptance’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe World Acceptance is more favorable than Provident Financial.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Provident Financial and World Acceptance’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Provident Financial $1.54 billion 0.80 -$173.21 million $0.81 10.32 World Acceptance $548.71 million 1.81 $53.68 million $7.71 14.16

World Acceptance has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Provident Financial. Provident Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than World Acceptance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Provident Financial and World Acceptance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Provident Financial N/A N/A N/A World Acceptance 9.78% 13.82% 8.05%

Dividends

Provident Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 20.1%. World Acceptance does not pay a dividend. Provident Financial pays out 207.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Volatility & Risk

Provident Financial has a beta of -2.56, indicating that its share price is 356% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, World Acceptance has a beta of 2.72, indicating that its share price is 172% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

World Acceptance beats Provident Financial on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company offers credit cards; consumer credit, including unsecured and online instalment loans; and finance for cars and light commercial vehicles. It serves 2.5 million customers through its network of branches, call centers, and Websites. The company was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in Bradford, the United Kingdom.

About World Acceptance

World Acceptance Corporation engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small and medium-term larger installment loans, as well as related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services. In addition, the company markets and sells credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, and unemployment insurance in connection with its loans; and develops and provides computer software solutions for the consumer finance industry. It serves individuals with limited access to other sources of consumer credit, including banks, credit unions, other consumer finance businesses, and credit card lenders. As of May 31, 2017, the company operated 1,327 offices in Alabama, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, Tennessee, and Wisconsin, as well as Mexico. World Acceptance Corporation was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina.

