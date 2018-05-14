ProSiebenSat.1 Media (PSM) Given a €30.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) has been assigned a €30.00 ($35.71) price objective by analysts at Nord/LB in a research note issued on Monday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.20% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Warburg Research set a €33.00 ($39.29) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Independent Research set a €32.00 ($38.10) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €37.00 ($44.05) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Commerzbank set a €37.00 ($44.05) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cfra set a €34.00 ($40.48) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €33.02 ($39.30).

Get ProSiebenSat.1 Media alerts:

ETR PSM traded up €0.01 ($0.01) during trading on Monday, reaching €29.07 ($34.61). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 650,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,250,000. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a twelve month low of €24.58 ($29.26) and a twelve month high of €41.77 ($49.73).

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through four segments: Broadcasting German-speaking, Digital Entertainment, Digital Ventures & Commerce, and Content Production & Global Sales. The Broadcasting German-speaking segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

Receive News & Ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.