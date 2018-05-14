Procter & Gamble (PG) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,522,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169,500 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up 0.7% of Retirement Systems of Alabama’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $139,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,164,000. Moller Financial Services grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 11,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 221.4% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 32,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 22,565 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,149,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,668,000 after purchasing an additional 269,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 6.5% in the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 22,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Steven D. Bishop sold 2,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total transaction of $149,130.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,056,199.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jon R. Moeller sold 3,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $255,574.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,461 shares of company stock valued at $4,402,681 in the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $73.37 on Monday. Procter & Gamble has a fifty-two week low of $70.73 and a fifty-two week high of $94.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 15.17%. The company had revenue of $16.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Procter & Gamble will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.7172 per share. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 19th. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 73.21%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PG. ValuEngine downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Goldman Sachs upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays set a $84.00 price target on Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Vetr raised Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.92 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.85.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Beauty segment offers hair care products, including conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments; and skin and personal care products, such as antiperspirant and deodorant, personal cleansing, and skin care products.

