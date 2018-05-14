Primecoin (XPM) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $634,002.00

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. Over the last week, Primecoin has traded down 13% against the US dollar. Primecoin has a total market capitalization of $56.59 million and approximately $634,002.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Primecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.40 or 0.00027209 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittylicious, Bit-Z, BX Thailand and CoinEgg.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Primecoin alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000219 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001454 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000607 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Primecoin Profile

Primecoin (CRYPTO:XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 23,608,972 coins. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io

Buying and Selling Primecoin

Primecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, CoinEgg, Bittylicious, Poloniex, Trade By Trade, Cryptopia, BX Thailand and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Primecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Primecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.